Lilongwe Police Station over the weekend found 92 bags of fake fertilizer at a house at Sankhani Village in Traditional Authority Njewa in the district.

The owner of the house has only been identified as Mesius Thingo.

Inspector Hastings Chigalu, Lilongwe Police spokesperson, said police were tipped off that a person was keeping the said counterfeit fertilizer in his house.

After conducting a search at the house, police found 92 bags labelled NPK 23-10-5+6s+1Zn fertilizer bearing Falcon Company’s name.

Upon a thorough check of the contents in all the bags, police discovered the granules were a mixture of clay soil and lime, not genuine fertilizer.

The detectives then seized the bags and the bags are currently being kept at Lilongwe Police Station pending analysis by experts.

However, after learning of the invasion by police at his place, the suspect went on the run.

Efforts are underway to trace, arrest and take him before court to face counterfeit criminal charges.