The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health has received health equipment and supplies worth 10 billion Kwacha from United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Unicef with support from Governments of USA and Germany handed over community health, Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) screening and immunization supplies.

The supplies include vaccine refrigerated vans, vaccine refrigerators, cooler oxes, vaccine carriers, water packs, push bicycles, gumboots, backpacks, raincoats, tablets, glucometers and BP ines.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the donation has come at a right time when the Ministry of Health and partners are implementing a series of polio immunization campaigns in line with recommendation from the global polio eradication initiative.

Chiponda added that the donation has come at a right time when community health workers need support to be able to their job well.

“A robust cold chain system is imperative. It guarantees that vaccines retain their potency, that they remain effective, and that even the most distant villages and communities can access them. It is thus with profound gratitude that I acknowledge the donation from Unicef of refrigerated vans and Solar Direct Drive refrigerators. This is not just equipment it’s a cornerstone for constructing a fortified and resilient cold chain infrastructure,” said Chiponda.

According to Chiponda, the Ministry of Health and the entire Government of Malawi nurturers close relationship with Unicef and other partners and together they share a goal which is to guarantee that every citizen, every child in Malawi, benefits from vital vaccines and comprehensive health services.

She then commended the USA Government, the government of Germany and Unicef for the support, unwavering partnership and dedication to elevating the health standards of the Malawian people.

In his remarks, Unicef Representative Shadrack Omol said vaccines safeguard communities from preventable diseases and their efficacy relies on a quality cold chain and that’s why as Unicef they thought it is very wise to hand over the cold chain refrigerators that will ensure that every vaccine dose remains as effective as intended.

“The health of a nation rests on its ability to provide timely, effective, and safe healthcare services to its people. Essential to this are the tools, equipment, and supplies that frontline health workers use daily. That’s why I’m proud to be here, representing Unicef, to hand over vital health supplies to the Ministry of Health,” said Omol.

He added: “Vaccines are among the most powerful tools in modern medicine, saving countless lives every year and safeguarding communities from preventable diseases. However, their efficacy relies on a precise cold chain system, ensuring they remain potent from the moment they are manufactured to the moment they are administered. The cold chain refrigerators we’re handing over today will ensure that every vaccine dose remains as effective as intended,”.