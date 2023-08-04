Police in Blantyre district have arrested three parents for failure to look after their children who consequently turned into street kids in Blantyre city.

This is according to Blantyre police deputy publicist Constable Ivy Mwalabu who has identified the suspects as Akimu Msinchalo, 40, from Kwerusa village, Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo, Patricia Zidana, 38, from Hiya village, Traditional Authority Champiti in Ntcheu and Fales Sumsa, 40, of Thekerani village, Traditional Authority Naambwe in Thyolo district.

Mwalubu says the arrest follows complaints by Blantyre residents on another spate of attacks by street kids who were robbing people of their valuables especially at night.

The deputy police publicist said on August 1, 2023 around 2000hrs police swiftly apprehended five street kids aged between 7 and 8-years who were found loitering and gathering alms around the city.

Upon being seriously quizzed, the kids disclosed that they stopped going to school and were sent into the streets by their parents in order to provide for their families.

Following their confessions, police in Blantyre instituted investigation which led to the arrest of three parents on August 3, 2023.

They have been charged with Neglecting to provide food for children and will appear before the court ovf law soon.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the remaining parents.

Police in the city of Blantyre are advising parents not to neglect their responsibilities by sending innocent children into the streets in order to beg for alms.

Police are further assuring the public that they are doing their best to curb the malpractice in the area.