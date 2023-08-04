Student Union President for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) City Campus, Samuel Nyirenda, says the fees hike in most public universities is inconsiderate to students, many of whom were affected by the economic impact of Cyclone Freddy in the country.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday in Lilongwe, Nyirenda said the decision to hike fees for generic students to K600,000 has not come at the right time.

“We are just coming out of disaster Cyclone Freddy where most families have not yet recovered economically.

“Some families have no shelter yet their children have been selected in different universities, so fees hike is a distortion to such people,” Nyirenda said.

The President noted that Luanar Students Union is eager to collaborate with other public universities to challenge the fees adjustment.

“Collective voice can shake the public while an independent voice can shake an institution so the difference is that on individual basis, only your institution can hear you, and yet fees issue is done at a public level,” he said.

The President for Students Representative Council (SRC) at University of Malawi (UNIMA), Humble Bondo has since issued a statement calling other public universities to join hands in challenging the fee hike.

Reported by Levison Lester