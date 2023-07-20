A 32-year man, Andrew Kathumba, has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour for attacking a woman stealing a phone and a loaf of bread valued at MK20,000.

Mphatso Munthali, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Balaka police Station, has confirmed.

State prosecutor superintendent Bodwin Msukwa told the first grade Magistrate’s court in Balaka that on the night of the robbery, the woman was coming from town heading her home and upon reaching at Balaka CCAP Church.

Kathumba grabbed her by the neck and stole the phone and loaf of bread.

The woman shouted for help and well-wishers came to her rescue and managed to catch the convict.

Appearing before the court, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery.This prompted state to parade three witnesses including the victim and the accused was convicted accordingly.

In his submission, the state prosecutor prayed for stiffer punishment, stating that robberies are common nowadays.

Passing judgement, first grade magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the convict to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kathumba comes from Kapalamula village Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.