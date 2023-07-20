Fertilizer under the controversial

K128 billion East Bridge commodity exchange deal is on the way to Malawi from Turkey.

The fertilizer which has been described as overpriced by various commentators will first land in Beira in Mozambique before being dispatched to Malawi where it will be sold to farmers under the Affordable Inputs Program.

Zodiak online reported that officials from Ministry of Agriculture are planning to travel to Romania where head offices for East Bridge are said to be located.

It is not clear what the officials will be doing in Romania as reports indicate that East Bridge does not have an office in Romania.

The company’s director also told the local media last month that it does not manufacture fertiliser but has production lines with manufacturers in Europe, Euro-Asia and the Middle East.

East Bridge Estate is expected to supply 600 000 metric tonnes (MT) of fertiliser worth $124.5 million (about K128 billion).

The company which is said to be Romanian will supply 300 000 MT of Urea and 300 000 MT of NPK a contract to run until July 24 2024.

In return, Malawi will provide agricultural produce reportedly worth to East Bridge.

However, analysts believe the deal is a scam and is being used by Malawi Congress Party agents to loot public funds.

Speaking to the local media, chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Sameer Suleman, said government should cancel the deal to safeguard taxpayers’ money.

He noted that officials from the ministry failed to justify the deal when they appeared before the committee last month.

However, Minister of Agriculture minister, Sam Kawale, has insisted that the deal is legitimate claiming that Malawi will save forex by exchanging fertilizer with commodities.