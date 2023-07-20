In Zomba, a wall of a house fell on Wednesday, kiling 2-year-old boy Delicious Layelo and injuring his two friends.

Zomba Police Station Publicist Aaron Chilala confirmed the incident which happened on Wednesday at Mkwapatila village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in the district.

Chilala said during the afternoon hours of the day, Layelo and his friends Promise Tchafi and Mike Smart were playing on an open ground behind a wall of a dilapidated house.

He added that in the course of playing, a strong whirlwind blew over the area which caused the wall to fall down on the three minors.

‘They were all rushed to Thondwe Health Centre where Layelo was pronounced dead upon arrival while Tchaffi was referred to Zomba Central Hospital in a critical condition and Mike Smart, sustained minor injuries and was treated as an out patient,” said Chilala.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising parents to regularly check spots where their children are playing to avoid similar tragedy.

Layelo hailed from Selenje village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe district.