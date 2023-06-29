A 52-year-old man identified as Rodwell Amazon has been fined K30,000 for pouring urine in ESCOM Service Centre offices at Lilongwe Game Complex because of ESCOM’s failure to connect power to his house.

The Lilongwe Third Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced court heard through state prosecutor Sub- Inspector Maggie Kayaka that Amazon’s house has not been connected to power since 2016 when he applied.

On June 23, 2023 at around 10 o’clock in the morning, Amazon went to Escom Service Centre offices at Lilongwe Game Complex in Area 4, just like any other customer but with hidden intentions.

He insulted the ESCOM employees accusing them of not connecting power to his house in Area 23 since 2016 when he applied.

It is said that he opened a 5-litre -container full of stinking urine and started pouring everywhere inside the customer service hall, a development which caused panic among employees and other clients.

Amazon pleaded guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace in court and prayed for a lenient sentence.

The court ordered him to pay a K30,000 fine or in default, serve two months imprisonment for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.