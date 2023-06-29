A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been accused of raping a pupil who recently sat for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations in Mchinji.

Malawi Defence Force spokesperson Major Calvin Mlelemba has confirmed that the private soldier identified as Paul Saini is under investigation.

Mlelemba has told the local media that the military is working hand in hand with the Malawi police on the matter.

He added that the Malawi Defence Force will not interfere in the investigations to make sure that justice prevails.

In Malawi, rape of a child is called defilement and it attracts a maximum life imprisonment.