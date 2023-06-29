A 38-year-old man identified as Komani Zimba has hanged himself under a goal post at Embangweni in Chaphonya village in Mzimba after finding a love message from another man in his wife’s phone.

It is alleged that on June 27, 2023 Komani Zimba, left his home for business as a motorcycle operator and returned home around 19:00 hours.

Whilst checking his wife’s phone, he found a love message from another man, a thing which did not please him. After a heated argument, he severely beat his wife and kids and they fled elsewhere.

He further demolished his brick fence before villagers tied him up with a rope. He was later released after calming down and he went to rest in his house.

Sadly, Zimba was discovered hanging from a goal post at a football pitch close to his house by a passer-by in the morning of June 28, 2023 around 04:00 AM.

The matter was reported at Embangweni Police unit. Police together with medical personnel from Embangweni mission hospital visited the scene. The post-mortem results indicate that death was due to suffocation and no foul play was suspected.

Meanwhile, Jenda Police strongly condemn gender-based violence and is appealing to members of the community to learn to resolve their differences amicably, rather than committing suicide as it is never a solution.

Komani Zimba hailed from Chaphonya Village, Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in the District.

