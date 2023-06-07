ESCOM employees netted for illegally connecting electricity to lodge, houses

Namadzi Police in Chiradzulu have arrested four people including two ESCOM employees and an ex-employee for being suspected to have illegally connected electricity to a lodge and houses.

Chiradzulu police publicist Constable Cosmas Kagulo has identified the suspects as Bartholomew Gowero, Arnold Katunga who were both working as Linesmen at Zomba ESCOM office, Chifundo Chasweka ESCOM ex-officer and Robert Hannock an electrician.

It is reported that ESCOM personnel were on system upgrading operation within Namadzi trading centre and when they reached a newly constructed lodge at the trading centre, they found a meter box placed on the wall instead of ESCOM pole.

This left the ESCOM officers suspicious of illegal connection and after being questioned, the owner of the building mentioned Hannock, the electrician as the one who made the connections.

The matter was reported to police and upon interrogating the electrician, he revealed that he was supplied the ESCOM equipment by Chasweka, an ex-employee of ESCOM.

Chasweka was then arrested at Songani trading centre and he was taken to his house where search was conducted and ESCOM uniform and climbers were recovered.

Police say after being asked about the source of such materials, it was when he revealed that he was once employed by ESCOM and his contract was terminated in the year 2019.

Chasweka further revealed that two linesmen at Zomba ESCOM office, Gowero and Katunga, were the ones who provided him with wire and meter for the lodge and several other houses in the area.

Meanwhile, police say the four suspects are expected to appear before court after finalising investigations on the matter.

Robert Hannock, 33 hails from Nkhukuteni village T/A Machinjiri in Blantyre, Chifundo Chasweka, 30 from Kandeu village T/A Mponda in Mangochi, Bartholomew Gowero, 33 from Namakoka village T/A Mwambo in Zomba while Arnold Katunga, 31 comes from Ntaja village T/A Dambe in Neno.

