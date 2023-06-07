Robbers shoot people, steal K580,000 in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi district are hunting for four unknown assailants who in the wee hours of Tuesday shot a man and three women, and stole K580,000 cash at Namalaka in Mangochi.

According to the Spokesperson for Mangochi Police Station, Inspector Amina Daudi, the victims have been identified as Amina Anusa, 51, Asiyatu Amos, 60, Patuma Mkwanda, 62, and James Mbingwani, 29, all from Namalaka Village, T/A Namabvi.

“Daudi the first victim owns houses at Mangochi Boma, and earlier that day she collected a sum of K580, 000 as house rental fees, and on the stated time, four robbers who were armed with AK47 rifle, broke into her house and demanded money while assaulting her with big sticks Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Namabvi.”

“The robbers who were speaking Portuguese and Yao languages threatened to kill her and went away with the said cash, assorted clothes and beddings. As they were breaking away, the robbers found other people outside the house who came to rescue the victim after she shouted for help, prompting them to fire four bullets which landed on the three victims who sustained different injuries,” said Daudi.

She added that the matter was instantly reported at Namalaka Police Unit who rushed to the scene and found two cartilages of AK47 rifle, and that the victims were ferried to Mangochi District Hospital for treatment.

Police in the district are therefore appealing to the general public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the assailants to contact them.

Reported by Bishop Witmos

