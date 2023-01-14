Merchah targets MTV Base, other international channels

One of the budding talents in Malawi Merchah has submitted his latest visuals for Naji to MTV Base and other international content providers for possible airplay.

Speaking in an interview with Malawia24, the Mzuzu-based starlet confirmed the development.

“The video has been submitted to MTV Base, Channel O and Trace, to mention but a few, awaiting approval. I am hopeful it is going to pass the test,” he said

This is contrary to rumours that the said media channels approved the visuals for airplay, on the day it was released.

The video for Naji landed on YouTube, on Wednesday. Since the day it landed, it has been subject to weighty positive feedback from the receiving end.

Should the video which was produced by X Ubwino get the nod, it will join the small list of visuals from Malawi which air on the platforms.

Some of the notable Malawians who have enjoyed airplay on the said international media outlets are: Tay Grin, Fredokiss, Janta, and Patience Namadingo.

