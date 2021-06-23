Man gets 10 years in jail for attempting to rape woman

A man aged 22 in Blantyre has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he attempted to rape a 35-year-old woman.

The man has been identified as Dixon Ibrahim.

State prosecutor Mark Kanyinji told the Blantyre resident magistrate court that the attempted rape happened on 9th April, 2021 at around 23:00hrs.

At the time, the woman who is a Blantyre resident was on her way home from one of the refreshment Centers in the city.

As she walked along Sir Glyn Jones street, she was approached by Ibrahim who demanded to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused.

Ibrahim then forced the woman down, undressed her while she shouted and struggled for help.

Immediately, police officers who were patrolling along the street rushed to the scene and arrested the convict before he had started forcing himself on her.

The victim was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for examination and treatment.

In his ruling, resident magistrate Akya Mwanyongo expressed concern over the rising cases of sexual violence and he then slapped the convict with a 10-year jail term with hard labour.

Ibrahim who throughout the proceedings chose to exercise his right to remain silent, hails from Machinga district.