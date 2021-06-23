Government extends contracts for IPTE13 teachers

Government of Malawi has extended for two months contracts for auxiliary teachers who were deployed across the country earlier this year.

Government through the Ministries of Education and Local Government in February this year recruited 3,270 auxiliary teachers to help decongest classrooms as one of the preventive measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teachers were taken from the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) 13 cohort.

According to Government, the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government, sourced funds to provide to Local Councils to recruit 3,270 auxiliary teachers from the IPTE 13 cohort to fill existing vacancies in various Primary Schools across all the 28 Local Councils in the country.

Recruitment of the teachers was part of the efforts by Government to decongest classes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was based on an analysis of the teacher gaps in all these Local Councils.

The extension of the contract comes after IPTE 13 and 14 teachers have been pressuring Government to employ them on the permanent basis.

Teachers complained over their welfare as the contracts were coming to an end this month.