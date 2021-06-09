ACB launches probe into fuel procurement

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (NOCMA) has stopped National Oil Company of Malawi Limited (NOCMA) from dealing with procurement processes towards award of contract as the bureau is investigating fuel procurement process.

ACB Principal public Relations Officer Egrita M. Ndala has confirmed in a statement.

“Pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 8th June 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction notice to NOCMA on a contract to supply fuel under procurement number NOCMA/ICB/FUEL/2020/2021.

“This follows several complaints received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the fuel procurement process. The ACB has instituted investigations into the matter. Following the restriction notice, NOCMA is therefore restricted from awarding the contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice,” said Ndala.

The probe comes days after Martha Chizuma started working as ACB director general

Recently, NOCMA published names of companies to be awarded fuel supply contracts for 2020/21. Awarded companies include Lake oil Malawi Limited (65,000 Metric Tons of gasoil), Dalbit International (38,539 MT) and Camel Oil (34,414).

However, there have been concerns that the procurement process has been marred by corrupt acts. There are also claims tat NOCMA selected expensive bidders and this will see taxpayers losing over K40 billion.