Late Belekanyama fathered my daughter, claims woman

A woman identified as Sella Ishmael has claimed that former Local Government Minister late Lingson Belekanyama fathered her daughter.

The woman has made the claims in a Facebook post in which she posted a collage of photos of her child and the former minister.

“Dad and daughter Lonjezo Belekanyama I wish ur Dad was still alive,” she posted.

The post has since been deleted. However, on her Facebook account there are three other posts made last month in which she identifies the child as Lonjezo Belekanyama.

Social media users have since stormed the woman’s previous posts congratulating her as well as demanding more pictures. Other commenters are expressing doubts over the woman’s claims.

Belekanyama died of Covid-19 in January this year while he was still cabinet minister. He was also Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msinja South where he has since been replaced by his son following by-elections.