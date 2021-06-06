Confirmed! TB Joshua dies: Autopsy result clarifying cause of death

World’s celebrated televangelist, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has died. His church confirmed that the Nigerian pastor and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) who commanded an enormous following worldover died on Saturday night after concluding his service.

In a statement published on Prophet TB Joshua’s official page, the church confirmed the prophet’s death and asked for privacy.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.’

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it’.

“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.”

In Malawi, the prophet rose to great fame after prophesying the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika who passed away on 5th April 2012. Some of his prophesies earned him the moniker, Prophet of Doom.

He recently made headlines after claiming that Covid-19 would end in March 2020. He defended his prophecy despite the pandemic continuing to ravage the world.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.