TB Joshua backs Covid-19 vaccines: I also used to react to chloroquine

T.B. Joshua, the Nigerian prophet and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has backed vaccines for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the face of rising conspiracies and controversies across the world.

In Malawi, the ex-ruling and now main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) issued a statement last week demanding safety assurance following government’s plans to vaccine 3.8 million people, which is about 20 percent of the total population.

But prophet T.B. Joshua who has a large following in Malawi arguably than any other prophet has backed the vaccine, saying the side effects displayed in some people jabbed by the vaccine should not set the vaccine as bad.

“Concerning the ongoing situation in the world, I have received thousands of emails on the COVID-19 vaccine,” the cleric stated in a special message broadcast on his Christian channel on Emmanuel TV.

“No doubt, there are many conspiracy theories surrounding this vaccine. However, my belief is that our governments are only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation, although there may be bad faith in certain quarters,” he acknowledged.

“Many people have complained of some negative reactions but this is always the case with vaccines of this nature. I remember I used to have such reactions whenever I took chloroquine,” he continued, citing his personal experiences.

“That does not mean chloroquine is bad. It works positively for many. At this time, our governments need our support and our cooperation – because the world is in a dilemma,” he concluded in his customary parabolic fashion.

Earlier in the footage, Joshua had spoken about the ‘New Anointing Water’ and ‘New Anointing Sticker’ he had released at the beginning of 2021, stressing the importance of having godly intentions when using them.

“Jesus looks at the motive of our actions but men look at the action. I mean, Jesus looks at why we do what we do but men look at what we do,” he explained, adding “that is why we must not be in a haste to judge someone’s actions”.

“Once any selfish intention or motive is involved – that is, if money exchanges hands in whatever way – the anointing in the bottle will go away, leaving only ordinary water in the bottle,” he then sternly warned.

The cleric stressed that these ‘faith tools’ would be sent freely to people. “The Anointing Water is God’s gift to us. What it costs to get to you is our own contribution. The level of our sacrifice will determine the level of anointing we enjoy,” he clarified.

Clips showing this Anointing Water being shipped worldwide from Paris, France were subsequently shown, alongside the reaction of people who ‘fell under the anointing’ by merely touching its packaging, notably a blind South African lady who claimed she regained her sight.

A video further showed someone ministering Joshua’s Anointing Water to a critically ill coronavirus patient in an isolation ward who dramatically recovered and was released from the hospital shortly afterwards.

T.B. Joshua had wrongly predicted the end of Covid-19. Malawi is currently registering increasing cases of Covid0-19.