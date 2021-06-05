Moyale, Chitipa share points

Moyale Barracks on Saturday failed to utilize home ground advantage as they drew with Chitipa United in a TNM Super League game played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale dominated much in early minutes of the game by playing quick and passing free flowing football and being technically good, before Chitipa gathered their momentum.

In the 38th minute, Mathews Sibale for Chitipa united raced with the ball and shot over the cross bar with a yawning net as Moyale’s goal keeper Simion Harawa had been beaten after leaving the goal.

In the second half, both teams had some chances but failed to convert them into a goal and the game ended goalless.

Chitipa goalkeeper George Chikooka was voted man of the match.

In a post-match interview, coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said his boys worked hard only that they failed to score a goal.

“My boys worked hard and we played a good football today especially in the first half only that we failed to convert chances into goals. It’s part of football but we are not happy with the result, we tried our best but we were playing against 13 including the officiating panel,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Christopher Nyambose thanked his boys for playing according to his instructions.

“Moyale came in with more strikers so they outnumbered us in the back so we pulled one midfielder to the back so as to match their tactic, all in all it was a nice game but we failed to score,” said Nyambose.

The draw moved Moyale from position eight to 7 with 26 points from eighteen games played, while Chitipa are on position 13 with 17 points from 18 games so far played.

On Sunday, Chitipa will play Mzuzu warriors at Mzuzu stadium.