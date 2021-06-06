TB Joshua’s cause death: Covid-19 speculated as Church reveals his last words

Several people are speculating on social media that Prophet T.B. Joshua who collapsed to his death on Saturday night after an alleged cardiac arrest might have died of Covid-19.

His family is yet to release autopsy results.

The Nigerian Pastor and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) collapsed immediately after concluding his evening church service.

He was 57.

Prophet T.B. Joshua had a huge following across the world with branches of his church planted all-over. Several pastors and prophets in the world list him as their spiritual father.

He rose to fame with his often peculiar and mostly highly controversial prophesies, some of which came to pass. He successfully prophesied the passing of Malawi President Bingu wa Mutharika who also died of a cardiac arrest on 5 April in 2012. Bingu was succeeded by his deputy, President Joyce Banda, a stout follower of the televangelist.

President Banda attended several sessions of T.B. Joshua and visited him in Nigeria a couple of times.

However, his prophecy that Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic would end in March 2020 failed to materialise, resulting in several people describing the Nigerian pastor as a fake prophet.

He however defended his prophecy, saying the pandemic had ended in Wuhan China where the outbreak started within the prophesied period.

However, accusations of Prophet T.B. Joshua being a fake prophet did not impact his fanbase made of millions of people who came from all walks of life and regarded him as a true prophet of God. But he undeniably remained controversial and fake to millions others who regarded him a charlatan.

Commenting on social media platforms, several people suspected Covid-19 as the cause of death. Others listed cardiac arrest.

But writing on T.B. Joshua’s official Facebook page which also served as the primary page for his his church and prophetic ministry, his family asked for privacy.

Nonetheless, family members who spoke to the media on strict condition of anonymity revealed that an autopsy has been performed to determine the real cause of his death.

“Although prophet TB Joshua’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, sources on behalf of the family claimed that his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would clarify the exact cause of death forthwith” reported US Day News.

He was banned this year on YouTube and Twitter for claiming that he could heal gay people of homesexuality.

“Time to return home” – TB Joshua foretells his death just hours before dying

His last words have also been revealed by his church. The statement shared by his Family and Church on Facebook says that while speaking during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting which was held a few hours before his death, Prophet TB Joshua prophetically stated that there is “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

Others regard that through the words, TB Joshua was prophetically referring to his death.

He was born on 12 June in 1963.

Prophet TB Joshua’s Biography: Age, Children, Wife, Ministry, Net worth

TB Joshua’s full name: Temitope Balogun Joshua

Main popularity: Across Africa, Asia and Latin America

TB Joshua’s Date of birth/Birthdate: June 12, 1963

Marital status: Married

TB Joshua’s wife: Evelyn Joshua

Career: Pastor/Televangelist.

Leader: Synagogue, Church of All Nations. He founded SCOAN in 1987 with a handful of members.

Facebook fans: About 3,500,000

YouTube subscribers: Over 1,000,000

TB Joshua’s Instagram page: @tbjoshua

Birthplace: The village of Arigidi in Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria

Education: St. Stephen Anglican Primary School (Ikare-Akoko, Nigeria, 1971-1977). He dropped out in his first year of Secondary and served as poultry farm assistant.

His Sunday services attendance: Above 15,000 members

TB Joshua’s Weird Fact: He spent about 15 months in his mother’s womb

TB Joshua’s Children: 3

TB Joshua’s net worth: Estimated between $10 million and $15 million. He was billed in 2011 as one of the top three richest pastors in Nigeria.