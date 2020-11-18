Man arrested for creating 95 ghost AIP beneficiaries

Police in Dedza have arrested an extension worker who created 95 ghost beneficiaries of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

Confirming the development was Dedza police deputy public relations officer Sergeant Cassim Manda who identified the 43-year-old suspect as Gerald Kayambanitsa.

Sergeant Manda said Kayambanitsa who until his arrest was working as a drought animal handler under Mayani Extension Planning Area (EPA).

It is reported that the suspect was assigned to identify the names of beneficiaries of the program and ended up creating false villages with nonexistent beneficiaries.

According to the publicist, police investigation into the matter uncovered one ghost village with the total of 95 ghost beneficiaries hence the arresting of Kayambanitsa.

Meanwhile, police have since hailed traditional leaders for their quick action after noticing that beneficiaries who were on prospective list, were not those of their subjects.

The station through Sergeant Manda has since all civil servants and those who are selling the farm inputs under AIP to execute their duty in professional manner.

“Bear in mind that Malawi as country has got laws that protect ordinary citizens, every day against abuse of office. Restrain yourself from malpractice, don’t abrogate your pension,” said Dedza police.

Kayambanitsa who hails from Mikuta village in Traditional Authority Sultan Tambala in Dedza district is expected to appear before court soon to answer three counts of forgery, alteration and abuse of office.