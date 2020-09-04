Man kills sex worker in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested 22-year-old Jonasi Anacklet for strangling to death a sex worker following a dispute.

The sex worker has been identified as 33-year-old Suzeni Malodza.

Dedza police station deputy publicist Cassim Manda the murder took place at the man’s apartment on the night of Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Malodza was a sex worker plying her trade at Kabowola Bar within Dedza township.

It is alleged that Anacklet went to the bar and took her to his house at Airfield where disagreements erupted. Anacklet is suspected to have strangled the woman following the dispute.

When he saw that Malodza was unresponsive, Anacklet went to the police to report the incident.

Upon receiving the complaint, police officers rushed to the scene where they found Malodza unconscious and unresponsive.

Malodza was taken to Dedza district hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was also taken into custody for alleged murder, as police were waiting for post-mortem results.

A post-mortem examination on Malodza’s body has showed signs of asphyxia, consistent with fingers and thumbs being placed on the front of the neck.

Jonas Anacklet hails from Chiyembekeza village in traditional authority Kachere in Dedza while Suzeni Malodza 33, hailed from Namkupani village in traditional authority Kasumbu in Dedza.