Coronavirus cases in Malawi hit 3,302

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus on Wednesday announced 153 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total number of registered cases to 3,302.

Co-Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka also announced 26 new recoveries and 5 new deaths.

Four of the new deaths are from Blantyre and one is from Zomba.

Out of the new cases, 148 are locally transmitted infections and five are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, five are healthcare workers (three from Kasungu, one each from Likoma and Mzuzu), 84 from Blantyre, 23 from Mzuzu, 16 from Lilongwe, 14 from Nkhata Bay, two from Chiradzulu, and one each from Chitipa, Dowa and Neno.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 3,302 cases including 76 deaths.

Of these cases, 915 are imported infections and 2,387 are locally transmitted.

A total of 1,282 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,944.

The average age of the cases is 35.9 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 65.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 25, 281 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.