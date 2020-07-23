Three arrested over murder of Tambala family members

Three people have been arrested over the murder of three members of the Tambala family in Lilongwe.

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said the law enforcers expect to arrest more suspects.

The Tambala family lived in a house which is in the same building as a UTM party office at Area 24 in Lilongwe.

The building was petrol bombed on the night of May 4 and members of the Tambala family suffered burns following the attack.

They were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where Seleman Tambala, wife Ayiles Tambala and 11-year-old son Shukran died.

Three other children of the couple also suffered injuries and they later recovered.

At the time of the attack, UTM was an opposition party but now it is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.