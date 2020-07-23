Malawi receives 38,000 test kits

The Coronavirus test kits shortage in Malawi has come to an end following the arrival of 38,000 test kits.

The test kits arrived Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

According to Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Charles Mwansambo, the arrival of the test kits was delayed due to problems in flights to Malawi.

The test kits shortage forced the Ministry of Health earlier this month to start sparingly using the kits that were available – only people with symptoms of Covid-19 were being tested.

Yesterday, Phuka said the Ministry of Health has now reverted to normal testing – contacts of positive cases as well as people with symptoms will be tested.

Phuka, however, added that it remains the responsibility of health workers to determine who get tested.

Malawi has registered 3,302 Coronavirus, including 71 deaths and 1,282 recoveries.

The country has so far conducted 25, 281 Covid-19 tests in 39 Covid-19 testing sites.