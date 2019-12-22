Malawi National Beach Soccer Team in TZ

The Malawi National Beach Soccer Team has travelled to Tanzania for the 2019 COPA Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament.

The tournament will be held from today to 26 December 2019 at the Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam.

Malawi had been camping at Livingstonia Beach Salima for the past two weeks in preparation for the competition.

The Stereo Gondwe led side will start their 2019 COPA Dar es Salaam mission with a game against Burundi on Monday before facing Seychelles on Tuesday.

Five countries including Uganda, Malawi, Seychelles, Burundi and hosts Tanzania are expected to take part in the 2019 Tournament after Kenya, Mozambique and Libya pulled out of the competition

The following is the squad for Malawi

Goalkeepers

Desmond Mkundi Pickson Mushani

Infield Players

James Chikoka Zahiri Hamis Sandram Saddi Benson Genas Dala Simba Ganizani Mphande Isaac Kajam Vanacio Malunga

