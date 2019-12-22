Zambian driver kills two in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have launched a manhunt for a Zambian national accused of killing a girl aged six and a man aged 40.

According to Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, the Zambian came into the country Thursday night, December 19, 2019 and drove to Gravity plus Bottle Store.

He was parking his Hino three-tonner lorry registration ARB 4756 when he angered some people due to his reckless driving.

A row broke out and the foreigner picked up a metal bar from his car and hit 40-year-old Adamson Mwale.

Immediately, he sped off before hitting a 6-year-old girl, Brandina Stanley, barely thirty metres away.

The girl had just dropped off from another vehicle when she was hit.

The driver did not stop a thing which annoyed onlookers who in conjunction with the police organized a cat-and-mouse chase.

Both victims were confirmed dead on arrival at Mchinji District Hospital and a postmortem conducted established that they all died due to head injuries.

Later, the driver abandoned the lorry along the Zambia – Malawi boundary near Matemba Health Centre in Zambia.

Currently, Mchinji Police Station is working with their Zambian counterparts to arrest the suspect.

When arrested, the Zambian national will answer murder charges in accordance to section 209 of the penal code.