Down to the wire: Bullets, Wanderers TNM Super League title permutations

Nyasa Big Bullets stand on the verge of winning a fourth TNM Super League title in the space of five years, with the Blantyre-based giants needing just three points from this afternoon’s final match against TN Stars at Kamuzu Stadium to seal the championship.

Leading the standings with 67 points, a point above fellow title contenders Be Forward Wanderers, Bullets will successfully defend their title they won in 2018 if they beat TN Stars, a side that lost the reverse fixture 4-0 at Kasungu Stadium.

With ‘Wanderers the only team that can still mathematically overhaul Bullets, here are the permutations for the title race:

Scenario 1: Bullets win

In this case it’s very simple: a victory for Bullets takes them to 70 points, Wanderers can only reach a maximum of 69. This means Bullets will be champions regardless of Wanderers’ result over Mlatho Mponela at Civo Stadium.

Scenario 2: Bullets draw or lose, Wanderers win

Should Bullets fail to defeat TN Stars at the same time that Wanderers defeat Mlatho Mponela, Wanderers will leapfrog Bullets into the top position and eventually win the title on the final day of the season.

Scenario 3: Bullets draw, Wanderers draw or lose

A draw with TN Stars will be enough to clinch the championship for Bullets, but only if Wanderers also fail to defeat Mlatho Mponela. A draw for Kalisto Pasuwa’s men puts them on 68 points, Wanderers will be on 67 points, the result will still favor Bullets for the title.

Scenario 4 Bullets lose, Wanderers lose

Bullets can even seal the deal with a loss this afternoon, but only if ‘Wanderers also fall in their match. This will see a 1-point gap between the teams remain intact.

The title is surely for Bullets to lose. The people’s team remain the only side unbeaten at home and chances of beating TN Stars are high.

However, head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has warned his team not to underestimate the visitors, saying the race is far from over.

“The players should anticipate another tough afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium because our opponents will come very hard on us. We shouldn’t celebrate before finishing the race and we shouldn’t undermine our opponents,” he said.

As for TN Stars, they have already sealed a top 8 finish and they have nothing to lose in this match.

Bullets’ victory on Sunday will see them finishing the season with 70 points, a point below a 71-point mark they set in 2018 season.

In the first round of the current season, Bullets only managed to collect 34 points from 15 games but went on to register crucial results, notably being back-to-back victories over Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club respectively.

Bullets have scored 60 goals, 8 more than Wanderers and have only conceded 13 goals.

This will also see the Blantyre giants winning their 15th league title, becoming the most successful team in top flight’s history.

It will also be a day to remember for the youngsters who got promoted from the reserve side earlier this season.

As for Wanderers, Bullets’ victory will be a very big blow as they have been at the top of the summit for the better part of the season.

Two home defeats to Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks and an away defeat to Eagles in the second round brought back Bullets into the title race despite trailing by 7 points heading into the second round.

When it comes to the top flight football, money doesn’t count but the championship title. It’s all happening at Kamuzu Stadium and Civo Stadium.