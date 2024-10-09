Old Mutual Malawi has donated K10 million to the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament, aimed at supporting needy students and victims of Cyclone Freddy.

At a sponsorship handover ceremony in Blantyre, Vera Zulu, Old Mutual Malawi’s Group Chief Finance Officer, emphasized the company’s commitment to creating a thriving Malawi community.

“We believe Malawi’s development relies on the well-being of its people, including the vulnerable. Education has always been at the core of Old Mutual’s Sustainability programs. We see our support in education as not just an investment in the sector, but as an investment in Malawi’s future leaders, innovators, and professionals,” she said.

She added that the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament aligns with Old Mutual’s philosophy of being a reliable partner in times of need.

Sophie Mlumbe, Trustee for the Presidential Charity Initiative, expressed gratitude to Old Mutual Malawi, noting that the sponsorship will significantly support those affected by Cyclone Freddy and needy students.

Scheduled for October 11-12, 2024, at Limbe Country Club in Blantyre, the tournament aims to raise K600 million. Mlumbe commended the corporate world’s response, stating they are nearing their target.