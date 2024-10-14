Yeremiah Chihana, a prominent leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has called on the government to cease the practice of arresting individuals for expressing their political views.

Speaking at a recent DPP meeting in Mgona, Chihana emphasized that the nation must uphold democratic principles, where citizens are free to voice their opinions without fear of retribution.

During his address, Chihana criticized the government’s approach to dissent, asserting that it is unacceptable to detain individuals without thoroughly investigating their cases.

“This country adheres to the tenets of democracy, and it is not right to arrest people without due process,” he stated. “Freedom of speech is a fundamental right that must be protected, allowing citizens to engage in open discussions about their political beliefs.”

Chihana’s remarks resonate with the growing concerns among various political leaders and civil society groups regarding the state of democracy in Malawi.

He highlighted that any actions undermining free expression not only threaten individual rights but also the broader democratic fabric of the nation.

“A healthy democracy thrives on dialogue and diverse perspectives. We cannot progress if we silence those who dare to speak out,” he added.

Furthermore, Chihana expressed his support for former President Peter Mutharika as the party gears up for the upcoming 2025 elections. He noted that Mutharika’s leadership remains influential within the party and that AFORD is committed to collaborating with him in the lead-up to the elections.

“We stand united in our belief that Malawians deserve a government that listens to them and values their voices,” he affirmed.

In conclusion, Yeremiah Chihana’s appeal for the government to respect the right to free speech highlights a critical issue in Malawi’s political landscape.

As the country approaches the 2025 elections, the call for democratic principles and the protection of individual rights remain at the forefront of political discourse, reflecting the aspirations of many Malawians for a more open and inclusive political environment.