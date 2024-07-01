The Beach Soccer National team will go into camp on Monday to start preparations for next month’s 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Burundi.

Coach Willy Kumilambe has named a 22-man squad that will be camping in Salima as Malawi seeks for a back-to-back AFCON qualification following their 2022 debut appearance.

Malawi travel to the East African nation for the first leg between July 19 and 21 before hosting Burundi in Salima between July 26 and 28.

The following is the full squad:

Goal Keepers: Eddie Jamu (Mzuzu City hammers), Justine Bonongwe, Nathan Longwe (Beach Eagles), Mussa Haji (Nyasa), Richard Nyirenda (Deep Bay)

Defenders: Blair Kamanga (Beach Eagles), Martin Biliati, Richard Kambani (Nyasa),Sandram Saddie (Nkopola),Alex Nsukunika ( vinthenga),Twadi Shaibu(FC Malawi),Girbert Liwonde(Lakeside)

Midfielders: Dala Simba (Vinthenga), Isaac Kajamu (Nkopola), Thoko Kamanga (Beach Eagles), Mike Chavula (Rank),Adwell Nasoni (Nyasa)

Strikers: O’brien Nkhumbula (Beach Eagles), Eddie Ndovie, Frank Mwenelupembe (Deep Bay), Kumbukani Phiri (Vinthenga), Ashraff Hassan (Nkopola)

Source: FAM