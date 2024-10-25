The annual European Union Film Festival 2024 was launched yesterday in Lilongwe at the EU residence. The festival, which started yesterday, 24 October, will be done up until 2 November 2024.

Yesterday people gathered at EU residence to witness the official launch of European Film Festival 2024.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, Arts and Culture Owen Chomanika, was the guest of honour at the event.

Speaking at the launch, Chomanika said the event is very significant because it provides a platform for interaction and cultural exchanges between European and Malawian culture as far as film industries are concerned.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Owen Chomanika.

“Indeed it is a great event that we need to come together and appreciate the works that have been done so far while acknowledging the challenges that we have met so far. So we are here to appreciate and celebrate European Film making against Malawian filmmaking,” he explained.

In his remarks, European Ambassador to Malawi Rune Skinnebach said film festivals are very important because they foster mutual understanding between cultures.

He added the festivals also provide an opportunity to appreciate creativity in Malawi through locally made films.

” These festivals are very important because they create unity among us and also foster stronger ties with the cultural part of Malawi. These festivals also give us the opportunity together with our Malawian counterparts to watch European movies. It also gives us an opportunity to watch Malawian moves as well, and it gives us an opportunity to get together,” he explained.

According to one of the organisers of the festival, Zilanie Gondwe, the Euro Film Festival 2024 is another diverse and enchanting film experience of storytelling drama, epic action, romance, thrilling adventure and true-life documentaries.

Yesterday, people watched a selection of two short flicks from Malawi and Zambia and two films from Finland and Morocco at the EU residence.

Screening, which started yesterday at the EU residence will also be conducted in Blantyre and Dowa.