Defending champions Malawi Scorchers kicked off their Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Championship title defence in thrilling fashion, battling Botswana to a nail-biting 1-1 draw in an electrifying opening match.

Faith Chinzimu’s powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box put the Scorchers ahead in the 28th minute, sending the crowd into a frenzy. However, Botswana equalized just 12 minutes later through Laone Moloi’s effortless goal, silencing the Malawian supporters.

The second half saw both teams creating scoring opportunities, but neither could break the deadlock. The Scorchers’ relentless pressure was matched by Botswana’s resilient defence, resulting in a share of the spoils.

Malawi’s upcoming matches are against Mauritius on October 25 and Madagascar on October 28 in their group stage matches, seeking to reignite their title defence. As the defending champions, Malawi is looking to make a strong impression in the tournament.

The Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Championship, running from October 22 to November 2, features 14 teams from Southern Africa. The competition is being held in Gqeberha, South Africa, with matches taking place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gelvandale Stadium, and Wolfson Stadium.

With this draw, the stage is set for an intense and thrilling competition, and the Scorchers will need to dig deep to reclaim their title