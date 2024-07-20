The Malawi Beach Soccer team is expected to leave the country this afternoon for Bujumbura, Burundi for a 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON qualifying match against Burundi on Monday.

The team will leave through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe via Nairobi, Kenya and is expected to arrive in Bujumbura tomorrow morning.

Initially, the match was scheduled for today but was shifted to Monday after Malawi failed to travel on Tuesday due to logistical challenges.

Head Coach Willy Kumilambe has named a 12-man squad for the assignment away in Bujumbula.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Mussa Haji and Eddie Jamu

Defenders: Sandram Saddie, Martin Biliati and Mike Chavula

Midfielders: Dala Simba, Isaac Kajamu, Thoko Kamanga and Frank Mwenelupembe

Strikers: Obrien Nkhumbula, Allan Mtawali and Ashraf Saidi

Source: FAM