All roads in Malawi’s southern region will converge at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje district this weekend, where the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival kicks off today, with former President, Peter Mutharika expected to close the ceremony on Sunday.

Through a Facebook post on Thursday, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirmed that Mutharika, who is also the cultural group’s patron, will be the guest of honour at the grand finale on Sunday.

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival will be held under the theme “United for a Common Purpose,” highlighting the significance of national unity and bridging tribal divisions.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe

Earlier this week, Jubeck Monjeza, one of the organizers, told local media that the festival will bring together people from within and outside Malawi, and extended an invitation to non-Lhomwes.

The Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival aims to promote Lhomwe heritage, providing a platform to showcase Lhomwe traditions, history, music, dance, crafts, and cuisine.

During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Lhomwe delicacies such as Kalongonda and Makaka (dry cassava) and traditional local brews, including nthubulo, masese, and kachasu.

The event will feature cultural performances, including music, dance, and theatre, as well as an exhibition of Lhomwe crafts and artwork.