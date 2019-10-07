Mutharika to address supporters in Lilongwe tomorrow

President Peter Mutharika will hold a political rally in Lilongwe for the first time since his re-election in the May 21 elections.

Mutharika will address Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters at Kamuzu Institute for Youth in the capital city.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Malawi leader will first launch the construction of 250 Secondary Schools which will be built across the country.

The ground breaking ceremony will take place at Kawale Community Day Secondary School ground in Lilongwe from 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

During the ceremony, Mutharika is expected to make a declaration statement of the project marking the launch of the construction of the 250 Secondary schools across the country.

After the event, Mutharika will then address the development rally.

Mutharika was re-elected as president for a second term in the May elections but opposition leaders are challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

The opposition accuse Malawi Electoral Commission polling staff of using tippex to rig the polls.

Mutharika, however, has always insisted that the elections were not rigged.