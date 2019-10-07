TEVET failing Malawi students

Students undergoing different technical and skills trainings under the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) apprenticeship program have expressed dissatisfaction with how the body is discharging duties.

A member of the TEVET Apprentices Union of Malawi told Malawi24 that TEVET is delaying to release December 2018 examination results which were supposed to be out before June this year and the same students are now forced to pay for this year’s exams.

He added that the board is also falling to provide tool boxes to students from 2017, 2018 and 2019 intakes.

“The board is not offering certificates to successful students who have completed levels or even whole trainings.

“Most students are falling to access attachment places when it comes to industrial period. TEVET is not showing interest in helping these students,” the student said.

He added that the issues have been delivered to the authorities but nothing is happening and most students are quitting studies.

“We have been talking to them. But they always say “we are working on that,”

“Most of the students are dropping out of school and most of them are losing hope with the board,” the student said.