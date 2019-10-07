Mzuni lose at home to Chitipa

Mzuni FC on Sunday suffered a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Chitipa United.

The visitors scored three in the second half to take their tally to 24 points and move up to position 10 on the Super League table. Following the loss, Mzuni are on position 13 with 19 points.

This is the fifth game without a win for Mzuni in the second round of the Tnm Super League.

During the game that was played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, the first half ended goalless.

Early in the second half, Chitipa were awarded a penalty and Shenton Banda converted. In the 54th minute, Emmanuel Myila doubled the visitors lead before Christopher Mtambo made it 3-0 in the 92nd minute.

Speaking after the game, Chitipa United coach Alex Ngwira coach said his knowledge of Mzuni FC was instrumental.

“Mzuni is a team that I groomed from grassroot so I know every weakness of the team,” said Ngwira.

He added that the penalty for the first goal was a right call since the Mzuni player handled the ball.

Mzuni coach Gilbert Chirwa said his side did not perform well and he will tell the players to work hard and do better for the rest of the season.