Power blackouts in Lilongwe are set to come to an end, says the Minister of Energy following the rehabilitation of two Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) substations.

With a financial grant from the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Old Town and Kanengo substations, have undergone an immense upgrade which is expected to provide residents in Malawi’s capital city with a more reliable and cost-effective energy source.

During the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Minister of Energy, Hon. Ibrahim Matola expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project, noting its crucial role in minimizing power disruptions in the the country.

“Our power transmission from the south, originating from generation points like Nkula, Tedzani, and Kapichira, has faced numerous challenges reaching Lilongwe. This project breathes new life into our power supply, ensuring that there are no more interruptions in the city and the nearby areas,” Matola explained.

Benard Nkulawe, Project Manager at ESCOM, highlighted the substantial upgrades at the Kanengo substation which now has an additional 75 megavolt-amperes (MVA).

“Originally, the substation’s capacity was 83 MVA. Now, it has doubled to 158 MVA, allowing us to connect twice as many customers as before, which marks a significant enhancement in our service capability,” stated Nkulawe.

The Ambassador of Japan to Malawi, Yoichi Oya, also spoke at the event, urging ESCOM to maintain and manage the improvements effectively to ensure sustained benefits from the project.