MEC meets presiding officers over tippex

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyers have been moving around the country to seek explanation from presiding officers in the May 21 elections over the use of tippex on result sheets they sent to the electoral body.

This comes as MEC is failing to submit original result sheets and tally sheets to be used in the Malawi election case.

In the case, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima are challenging results of the elections in which documents which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

A MEC team has meeting presiding officers in the May 21 elections to ask why the polling staff used tippex on the result sheets and sent duplicate result sheets during the elections.

Presiding officers told the local media that they are being told to sign new original forms.

MEC Director of Legal Affairs David Banda has confirmed the meetings. He however refuted reports that the polling staff are being forced to sign the result sheets.

Hearing for the election case will commence at the end of this month. Among others, opposition parties say tippex was used to doctor results in favour of the Mutharika.