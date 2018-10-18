Prophet Shepherd Bushiri could be kicked out of South Africa

Trouble is brewing for foreign prophets plying their trade in South Africa where the government could shutdown churches belonging to foreign pastors.

The Mzansi people have created an online petition in which they are demanding for the total shutdown of all prophetic churches.

The petition, hosted on petitions24.com, is in solidarity with Cheryl Zondi. The 22 year lady was allegedly raped by Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, the senior pastor of a Jesus Dominion International.

Omotoso is accused of 63 charges and 34 alternative charges, which include rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering. It is alleged that he groomed his victims and began abusing girls as young as 14 years old.

“As the citizens of South Africa, we therefore stand together in one voice requesting our government to please close down all these foreign prophetic churches based in South Africa with immediate effect to avoid more victimisation of our citizens whether sexually, financially, emotionally or otherwise in the name of miracles.

“We request that our government regulate our churches monitor and evaluate their activities (sic)” reads the petition.

There petition, likely to draw thousands of signatories, went online yesterday.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Prophet Austin Liabunya and Pastor Hastings Salanje are somenotable Malawian pastors and prophets likely to be affected should the South African government bow down to the petition.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Zondi has spent three grueling days on the stand in the Port Elizabeth high court where she intimately detailed her rape.

She also fended off a barrage of questions from defence attorney Peter Daubermann about Omotoso’s penis size and how many centimetres she was penetrated. The lawyer asked Zondi how deep she believed Omotoso had penetrated her.

Despite the fact that she was just 14 years old when the abuse started, Daubermann wanted to know if she had “basically consented” to the sex when she submitted to his requests for intercourse.