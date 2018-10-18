Mozambique: Journalists and activists face death threats in post-election witch-hunt

Journalists and activists in Mozambique are facing death threats and intimidation following the nationwide local government elections in which the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) was defeated.

Amnesty International has said that at least eight individuals who have been targeted with anonymous phone calls and text messages accusing them of contributing to the defeat of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) in Nacala-Porto and Nampula cities in the northern province of Nampula.

“This is a post-election witch-hunt targeting anyone who expresses critical views of the government and is suspected of associating with the main opposition, RENAMO, in Nampula,” said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa.

“The Mozambique authorities must launch a prompt, thorough and effective investigation into the allegations of death threats and intimidation and bring suspected perpetrators to justice. Beyond that, the authorities must ensure that the rights to life, freedom of association and expression are fully respected and protected ahead of the country’s general election in 2019 and beyond.”

Those behind the threatening calls and text messages have told the victims to “be careful” and that “their days are numbered”. They were also warned that they “would disappear without a trace”.

Victims were blamed for monitoring polling stations and publishing live election results direct from those stations, allegedly causing FRELIMO’s defeat.