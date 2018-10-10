Prophet Bushiri quits: I am tired

…I did not know the other 2 people who died in that accident

South African based Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has come out with all guns blazing, saying he is fed up and tired of being attacked and slewed like a criminal by Malawians.

The Malawian born prophet and founding father of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), is reportedly pissed off with allegations leveled against him on social media following the recent fatal accident that claimed the lives of James Nee and two other members of ECG, Beston Khamba and Brain Gondwe.

Bushiri, speaking through his publicist, Ephraim Nyondo, claims he feels underappreciated and has decided to send back most Malawians who were working for him in the Rainbow nation.

“Prophet Bushiri is doing so much for Malawi. However, it is shocking to note how he is attacked and slewed like a criminal” Nyondo has been quoted as saying by local media.

“He subsists so many people in South Africa. Nobody talks about it.But when something wrong happens to these people, all the blame goes to him. The death of James Nee, Beston and Brain is the case in point. Prophet Bushiri only knew James (the Church worshiper)” said Nyondo.

According to the publicists, Bushiri has come under heavy attack despite taking responsibility of meeting funeral costs.

“When that accident happened, Prophet Bushiri took responsibility of meeting every rising cost. Instead of being appreciated for it, people from Malawi are leading in attacking him. He is also a human being. He feels pain. He feels bad” wailed the publicist who said “cutting back on Malawi is the best thing Bushiri can do now”.