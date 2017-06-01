Bullets earn services of forgotten star

Nyasa Big Bullets are not just relenting in putting to a halt their shaky start to the campaign this year.

The Peoples Team has signed forward Chiukepo Msowoya who was in South Africa with Golden Arrows for six months. He had left Bullets with problems upfront as their strikers kept misfiring.

Msowoya has had a poor outing in the Absa Premiership.

Some of the highlights include scoring an own goal in a 2-5 defeat to Absa Premiership leaders SuperSport United on his debut and a red carded he earned in the next game against Bloemfontein Celtic.

He played 204 minutes in the 6 games he appeared for the Abafana Bes’thende.

Bullets have since signed the forward on a two year deal.

He signed the deal today in Blantyre.

Bullets ignited their drive to end a goal scoring jinx last week when they also sealed the services of striker Nelson Kangunje who joined from Costol do Sol of Mozambique.

Bullets have only managed to score three goals in four competitive games this season.

The goals came in the fourth match. This was a league game against Civil Sporting Club last week.