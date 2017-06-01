Malawi keeps going low on FIFA rankings

The Malawi national football team has yet again succumbed to a slip on the latest FIFA rankings.

The Flames have dropped with three steps from position 114 last month to 117 in the world according to the rankings the world football governing body released today.

Last month, Malawi was the worst mover on the latest FIFA rankings after dropping by 14 steps.

In Africa, the team is on position 33.

The teams’ next assignment comes in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers. Malawi hosts Comoros Island on 10th June 2017 before heading to Morocco for the second match in March next year in the same campaign.

In September next year the Flames will play back to back matches with Cameroon starting away then at home before traveling to Comoros.

The Flames also have the Cosafa Cup ahead of them. The tournament will be played in South Africa’s North West province from June 25-July 9, with the hosts also the defending champions after they claimed the trophy in Namibia last year.

The Flames have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola, Mauritius and Tanzania.

The Football Associton of Malawi just hired Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden to ‘restore the lost glory’ as the soccer fraternity have christened the 39 year old top task.

Egypt remains the top-ranked African team followed by Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, Congo DR, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Algeria in the top ten.

Brazil tops the world rankings, followed by Argentina, Germany, Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and 2010 FIFA World Cup champions, Spain completing the top 10.