Chiukepo Msowoya’s debut to forget

Former Nyasa Big Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya had a debut to forget for his new side Golden Arrows after scoring an own goal in a 2-5 defeat to Absa Premiership leaders SuperSport United on Wednesday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Unlike Gabadinho Mhango who scored twice for Bidvest Wits on Tuesday after coming off the bench, Msowoya scored in his own net on 61st minute before being replaced on 69th minute.

Msowoya, who only joined Arrows on a six-month deal during the January transfer window as a free agent following the expirerly of his contract with Bullets, has joined the list of players who have had debuts to forget.

Meanwhile, Gerald Phiri Jnr made his debut for Platinum Stars in a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates, with Robert Ng’ambi cementing his place in the midfield. Looking shaky, Phiri Jnr wasn’t at its level best as he looked short of confidence before being replaced in the 90th minute.

It seems it was only Mhango who had a week to remember amongst Malawian players playing in South Africa but the rest of the guys had a week to forget.

Former Silver Strikers and SuperSport forward Atusaye Nyondo saw his side going down 1-nil to defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Msowoya saw his shot cleared off the line just a minute before the interval and went on to miss numerous chances before being replaced just 11 minutes after the recess.