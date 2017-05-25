Its official: Kangunje unveiled as Bullets player

The former Civo Service United midfielder has signed a two year deal with struggling Nyasa Big Bullets after terminating his contract with Costol do Sol of Mozambique.

Nelson Kangunje has officially been unveiled as Bullets player at Nyasa Manufacturing Offices this morning.

According to reports, Kangunje decided to terminate his contract in Mozambique due to lack of game time as he was reduced to perking order by Do Sol.

Before leaving for Mozambique, Bullets were already interested in his devices but opted to try his lucky outside the country.

His signing comes as a relief to Bullets supporters who were looking for a big name signing before the closure of local transfer window by Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Currently, Bullets are winless in four matches in all competitions this season.

Kangunje is likely to make his debut on Sunday when the peoples team play host to Civil Sporting Club in the TNM Super League at Kalulu Stadium.