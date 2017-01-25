25 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:03 AM

Confirmed: Bullets star signs for South African club

Nyasa Big Bullets star has sealed a move to a South African Premier Soccer League side after week long trials.

Chiukepo Msowoya has signed a six month deal with Golden Arrows, Malawi24 has learnt.

This was after Arrows released Nkosinathi Zitha and Namibia international Chris Katjiukua.

According to the Kickoff, the two defenders have only played once in the league this season as coach Clinton Larsen has preferred Nkanyiso Mngwengwe and Limbikani Mzava at the back since the latter’s signing from Mpumalanga Black Aces.

They had earlier on bid farewell to Quincy Ngcobo, Sandile Dlamini, Clifton Miheso and Mauricio Barrios.

Bullets will have to make proper replacement for Msowoya who has been their top forward in the recent seasons.

He was on fire in the TNM Super league finishing second on top goal scorers list with 16 goals, three behind Mafco’s Richard Mbulu.

In the 2015-2017 season he was joint top goal scorer with Red Lions’ Innocent Bokosi as they scored 14 goals and shared the top prize.