UDF kick out Atupele, demand Lucius be President

The move to have United Democratic Front (UDF) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in an alliance continues facing strong resistance with district governors for UDF endorsing Member of Parliament (MP) Lucius Banda as the party’s president.

The decision that witnessed mixed reactions among UDF members with others supporting the political ties with ruling DPP continue tearing apart the once popular yellow party as disclosed by ten governors who held a presser

in Lilongwe on Thursday.

The ten, led by central region governor Dinocius Magombo, said the party should be driven by Banda’s leadership since the legislator has shown commitment to values of the party.

“We want him to be brave for the party presidency, we want him to stand for UDF,” said Magombo. “Our party should not be together with DPP because it is the same party that spoiled UDF.”

This comes after a political expert had warned the opposition UDF of its decision arguing the move will create space for shakeups within the party.

However, 11 MPs from UDF declared total support for the alliance arguing that they want to help in the development of the country.

The MPs faulted those that are opposing the decision and claimed that wider consultations for the matter were made.

But Banda is among those that have disclosed discomfort on the ties and he has been refusing to follow other UDF legislators to the government side in Parliament.

His stance on the alliance saw him being the subject of an attack from President Peter Mutharika.